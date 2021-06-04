Stephen Curry reacted to his brother’s great game

The Golden State Warriors player, Stephen Curry reacted about his game brother Seth Curry last Wednesday night at the NBA in the series of playoffs.

Stephen Curry after his Instagram network he dedicated a post to Seth curry which complimented him and showed him respect, apart from being brothers, he also respects them as a player of the NBA.

The brother of Stephen Curry Seth Curry, is a player who has some factors similar to his brother Stephen, but they haven’t had a chance to win a championship in the NBA as has his brother on several occasions with the Golden State Warriors team.

Here the post of Stephen Curry:

Seth curry had an impressive and shocking night at the same time, as he had one of his best games in the history of his serial career of playoffs of the NBA.

The game ended with 30 points, assists and rebounds in 31 minutes of the game. NBA.