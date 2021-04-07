Stephen Curry proves he’s not human with incredible shot off Jrue Holiday

The superstar of the NBA, Stephen Curry proves he’s not human with an incredible shot against Jrue Holiday in the game between Warriors and Bucks.

The Golden state warriors They earned a much-needed victory to end their three-game losing streak. Superstar Stephen Curry scored 30 of the team’s 61 points in the second half to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks 122-121.

The Dubs were down for most of the second half, but Curry and the Warriors they wouldn’t accept losing as an option on Tuesday night. Curry talked about playing more minutes than Kerr had planned for him.

“Considering where we are now and the way the game was developing. It was buying time, and luckily it worked, so I don’t know what that will look like on the season when I play an extra couple of minutes, what is our record, but it was necessary tonight, ”Warriors star Stephen Curry told Clutchpoints. .

To close the third quarter, Stephen Curry hit one of the most incredible baskets in the game. NBA this season against Jrue Holiday.

Here the video: