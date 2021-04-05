Stephen Curry personalizes his tennis shoes with a message to the Asian community in the USA

The Golden State superstar Warriors, Stephen Curry, showed his full support for the Asian community by throwing Asian-themed kicks on Sunday at the NBA.

Curry has been one of the few superstars of the NBA which has raised awareness about the problems that Asians are going through today. The slippers of Stephen Curry in Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks are a pair of yellow and black themed Under Armor Curry 8s.

Steph’s shoes tonight are a statement of solidarity with the Asian community. # StopAsianHate – Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 4, 2021

One side of one shoe has an illustration of an Asian family, while the other pair has Bruce Lee’s words “Under the skies there is but one family” along with Lee’s illustration. This shoe design is to show support against the victims and families affected by the shootings in the Atlanta area that occurred last March.

The base of the Warriors worked with the Bruce Lee Foundation to create these one-of-a-kind custom sneakers. The hand-painted yellow and black pair will go up for auction in the coming weeks, as the proceeds from it will be distributed to the families of the eight victims affected by the shooting.

Stephen Curry has been open about how he feels about the recent shooting against Asians. He told The Undefeated that this is a wake-up call, especially after what the country has been through in the last year.