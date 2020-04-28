Stephen Curry, like most basketball players in the world, is closely following the Netflix and ESPN series The Last Dance, which chronicles the Chicago Bulls’ last victorious season of Michael Jordan. The Golden State Warriors star has spoken on “The Rory & Carson Podcast” and explained the following about the first four episodes:

“We are talking about very different eras. There was a lot of mystery in those days. Jordan, Pippen and Rodman appeared on TV in one game and people didn’t see them until the next. All the drama and experiences they went through, unless you were inside, you didn’t see them. There are a lot of comparisons to what the Warriors built in those five years, pretending to stay up and that sort of thing. I am learning about leadership.

I am learning a different point of view from professional athletes. I understand the work, but also the jungle that you have to go through to be in the focus of the news continuously. It is crazy. What MJ is sharing with the world right now – and I know he has commented that many people who watch the documentary are not going to look at him the same way, but he just wanted to be great – I love all of this because everything is about a winning mentality. “

Thus, it is clear that Stephen Curry is a total admirer of the winning character of Michael Jordan and that he hopes to continue learning with the viewing of the documentary to try to take the Warriors to another championship next season.

