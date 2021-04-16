Stephen Curry leaves Matthew Dellavedova on the ground with deadly movement

The Golden State shooting guard Warriors, Stephen Curry, has risen to the top of the NBA thanks to his silky smooth ball handling skills and deadly 3-point shots.

Yet as Matthew Dellavedova discovered Thursday, he’s also more than willing to drop his shoulder and drop anyone who gets in his way.

Matthew dellavedova he encountered Curry just behind the arc, seeking to use upper body force to push the former MVP off course and deny him an inside angle. Unfortunately for Delly, Steph is much stronger than she looks.

Here the video:

STEPH DROPPED DELLAVEDOVA 😱 pic.twitter.com/CBag59Q9LL – Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 16, 2021

Not only did Curry make the best of his midrange collision, sending the Cavs guard flying toward the baseline, but Steph quickly recovered and reversed course toward the arc, firing a three-point shot that extended the advantage of Warriors back to double digits.

The sequence not only helped Warriors to clinch a win over Cleveland on Thursday night, but it was yet another example of the kind of heroism Steph has shown lately. In the last eight games they entered his game against the Cavaliers, Curry averaged more than 38 points per game, with 55% from field goals and 49% from three, an astonishing performance that has catapulted him back into consideration for Most Valuable Player of the NBA.