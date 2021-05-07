Stephen Curry joins Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant in incredible points record

The superstar of the Warriors, Stephen Curry joins Michael Jordan Y Kobe bryant in incredible point record.

Stephen Curry He’s back to doing Steph Curry stuff. The Golden State superstar Warriors He was back on the record books after another incredible shooting performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The two-time MVP of the NBA got his 35th game of 30 points this season and now joins Kobe bryant Y Michael Jordan to be the only players to win at least 35 30-point games in their twelfth season.

That’s an elite club that the point guard has joined. Stephen Curry now has 35 30-point games in his 12th season. The only players with more 30-point games in their twelfth season or later are Michael Jordan (44) and Kobe Bryant (36).

Stephen Curry exploded for 34 points on 6/13 shooting from deep to push the Warriors to a great home win against the visiting Thunder. The victory helps Golden State remain in eighth place in the West of the NBA with a handful of games remaining in the regular season.

There were many questions surrounding Stephen Curry entering its twelfth season. With Klay Thompson out for his second consecutive season, the Warriors they were in a rebuild mode with a lot of new and young faces in the mix.