Stephen Curry is not among the 20 best players in NBA history according to Skip Bayless Fox Sports [Video]

And one day it had to come to an end. The streak of eleven consecutive games scoring 30 or more points of Stephen Curry it ended after the game between the Washington Wizards and the Golden State Warriors. Steph’s amazing performance had it on top of the nba, but Skip bayless I put it down with ruthless criticism.

Bayless is one of America’s most famous sports journalists and on the show he hosts ‘Unidisputed’, from Fox Sports, he had no mercy on Curry to the point that it did not consider him among the top 20 players in NBA history. Disrespect?

“I have Hakeem, I have Oscar (Robertson), I have Dr. J. These are all better than Steph, right here, right now. I have David Robinson, do you think not? Karl Malone, second all-time top scorer. I have Bill Walton, he dominated professional basketball and very few dominated. Got hurt. He took over, he was the out-of-control MVP, regular season, finals, ”was the beginning of Bayless’s criticism of Curry.

The worst was yet to come! The Fox Sports journalist’s main argument for not including Stephen Curry among the best 20 players in history was the alleged absence of the Warriors star in the important moments of the Finals NBA.

Stephen Curry is not among the best 20 players in history: Skip Bayless