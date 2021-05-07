Stephen Curry hits a 4-point shot off all 5 Oklahoma City defenders

The Golden State star Warriors and of the NBA, Stephen Curry, he just made a fool of the entire Oklahoma City Thunder with a corner triple plus a foul.

Stephen Curry he maneuvered his way around the defenders to make a brilliant play. Curry continues to prove that he is not just a sniper. He’s also a solid playmaker who can find his teammates to look good.

As you can see, Curry even put up a nice screen to protect Mulder. As a shooter, you know that proper spacing is key. Although we’ve seen the two-time MVP drain 3s with the defender (or defenders) right under their noses. The Warriors they beat the Thunder, 118-97.

Here the video:

Corner pocket? Got it. 📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/PZKonC7RAp – Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 7, 2021

The ability to pass Stephen Curry it’s perhaps one of the most underrated parts of your game. People tend to be blinded by both his triple death from deep and his smooth passes. But Curry is averaging 5.7 assists per game this LA season. NBA. And for his career, he hands out 6.5 assists per night.