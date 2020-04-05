All the players of the NBA they are, like the rest of the citizens of the United States and Canada, carrying out the established quarantine to stop the advance of the coronavirus in North America. Stephen Curry, base and star of Golden State WarriorsHe has recently recounted his experience since confinement was declared in San Francisco.

Specifically, Curry made a live show through his official Instagram account, a trend that more and more players in the league are joining. At a specific moment, at the entrance of his former teammate JaVale McGee, he explained the routine that he follows every day:

“Every day they happen as follows: I wake up, I start the corresponding training, and then I work as a substitute teacher for a while with my daughter, who I teach in second grade.”

10 minutes of video with the craziest triples of Stephen Curry – pic.twitter.com/FdJoiS5StG – Pasion Basket (@PasionBasketNBA) March 31, 2020

“She has her class that she follows through the Zoom videoconferences. When it is over, I will provide her with the paper and the pen so that she can do her homework and then supervise them. The quarantine is going very well, this is helping me much”.

In addition to recounting his new teaching experience, Stephen Curry held a quiz contest alongside other NBA players such as his brother Seth Curry, Mo Bamba, Kent Bazemore, and Damion Lee, who he asked questions about the history of the league. .

.