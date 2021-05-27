Stephen Curry could become the highest paid in NBA history this summer

The Golden State Warriors player, Stephen Curry has a chance to become the highest paid player in the history of the NBA.

Stephen Curry If you sign the extension of the Golden State Warriors that is circulating, it will officially become the highest paid in the history of the NBA.

The extension is 4 years for $ 215 million a super large amount, but it is a great investment by the Golden State Warriors in the NBA.

Here the data:

Stephen Curry was the NBA's biggest steal for years, but could now sign back-to-back $ 200 million contracts

Stephen Curry would be the first player in the history of the NBA in general in signing two contracts of 200 million or more.

It would be 53 million per season for Stephen Curry if you sign the extension in the NBA with your current team.

The base Stephen Curry is a player who has proven that he is worth this amount of money due to his numbers in the NBA seasons by seasons.

This season Sthepen Curry culminated with some incredible numbers for example. The point guard of the Golden State Warriors, is one of the players most loved by NBA fans. One of the reasons is because he is a small player and yet he finished with good numbers dominating the area, he looked even better than many players in that position.

Stephen Curry lasted dominating for 5 years dominating the paint within the players who do not play this position in the NBA. Competing with rivals, Lebron James and Kevin Durant.