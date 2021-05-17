Stephen Curry concluded the regular season as an MVP: 46 points that scare the Lakers



Curry broke the mark for the most 3s scored per game in a season.

Photo: Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Yes Stephen Curry he does not take the MVP, I don’t know what it will take for him to do it. The Golden State Warriors star wrapped up the regular season with a new legend display: 46 points, 9 assists, 7 rebounds and 9 triples. The Warriors beat Memphis (113-100) and secured eighth place in the Western Conference, which will allow them to play the play-in tournament against…The Lakers?

His 3-pointers in the closing minutes put an end to Memphis’ hopes of stealing eighth place on the final day of the regular season. It was a show.

STEPHEN. CURRY. 😤 (🎥: @warriors)

pic.twitter.com/aWam5fWlNZ – theScore (@theScore) May 16, 2021

Golden state, as the eighth seed in the Western Conference, the final postseason pass will be played against the seventh seed, which at this time is Los angeles lakers. Whoever wins will face the Utah Jazz or Phoenix Suns in the first round of the postseason. And whoever loses must play a life or death game against the winner of the Memphis Grizzlies-San Antonio Spurs game, with the last playoff spot on the line. This is the play-in tournament.

The game will be played this Wednesday in primetime. If it’s not Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers, it will be Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers. Everything will depend on the combination of results between those involved in this Sunday: For the Lakers to be saved from playing the play-in, they will have to beat New Orleans and wait for a Portland loss to Denver. It will be enough for Portland to beat Denver or with an Los Angeles loss to qualify directly for the Playoffs.

Stephen Curry and the No. 8 Golden State Warriors will play on Wednesday night in the most anticipated NBA play-in game in league history. Opponent still TBD. It will be the Lakers if LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Co. wind up No. 7 in the West after tonight's play.

Stephen Curry: Legendary Season

Many doubted “Chef Curry” after the injuries and relapses he suffered in recent months. But Stephen took it upon himself to prove otherwise: added 2,015 points to his account, averaging 32.0 points per game. He was crowned the scoring champion of the season, an achievement he achieves for the second time in his career.

Steph had a season for the ages 👏 @ StephenCurry30 is the 2020-21 NBA scoring champion!

StatMuse reviews more special milestones Stephen Curry achieved during the season: being the oldest player since Michael Jordan to win the title of leading scorer, achieving 38 games of +30 points -the most since Jordan-, 7 seven games of +10 triples (record) and averaging 5.3 triples scored per game (record ). In addition, he broke the record for the most points scored by a player with the Warriors jersey.

Steph Curry 2020-21 season: – 32.0 PPG (NBA leads)

– Oldest to win scoring title since MJ

– 38 30-point games (most since MJ)

– 337 threes (NBA leads)

– 4th 300-three season (most ever)

– 7 10-three games (most ever)

– 5.3 3PG (most ever)

– Broke Warriors all-time scoring record

There is no doubt that what has been achieved in the regular season is just the beginning. Stephen Curry will look for the “complete ticket” to the Playoffs and will force the big favorites of the Western Conference to have to pass over him in order to win the title. Steph is crazy. Steph is basketball.