Stephen Curry breaks Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant’s scoring record again

The base of the Warriors, Stephen Curry again breaks a scoring record of the legends of the NBA, Michael Jordan Y Kobe Bryant.

Stephen Curry It is from another planet. On Monday, the Golden State superstar Warriors He had another electrical performance that placed him at the height of the greats. Michael Jordan Y Kobe bryant to be exact. Curry led the way with a 49-point rash against the Philadelphia 76ers to score another crucial victory for the Warriors, 107-96.

In doing so, Curry has now outscored Jordan and Kobe in most 40-point games in a single month by a 33-year-old or older player in the NBA. This was Curry’s fifth 40-point night in April (via ESPN Statistics & Information).

Stephen Curry finished with 49 pts tonight in a win vs the 76ers. It was his 5th 40-point game in April. That passes Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan for most 40-pt games in a month by a player age-33 or older. pic.twitter.com/JhnrKr24n1 – ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 20, 2021

Stephen Curry now he has risen to the top and leads the NBA in scoring with 31.4 points per game, dwarfing the Washington Wizards’ Bradley Beal. He could be well on his way to his second scoring title, something both Jordan and Kobe know a lot about.

After missing a few games due to his tailbone, the two-time MVP has been on another level. In his last 11 games, Curry has been in video game mode and has been burning up opponents. He dropped another 10 3s against the Sixers, his fourth time with 10 or more 3s in the past five games.