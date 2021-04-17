Stephen Curry and his wife helped 16 million families eat during the pandemic

The base of the Warriors, it is not only a star in the NBA, but Stephen Curry and his wife have helped more than 16 million families eat during the pandemic.

The Golden State star Warriors, Stephen Curry, Not only does he carry a heavy load for his team every night, but he also maximizes his stature as a player of the NBA to have a valuable impact on society.

About a year ago, Curry and his wife, Ayesha, established their foundation called “Eat. Learn. Play ‘in an effort to extend a helping hand to those in need, especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, the charity was able to feed some 16 million Oakland-based children and families, which remains at risk of food insecurity. The two-time MVP reacted to the huge strides his foundation has taken over the past year, but also stated that more work must be done to mitigate the problem.

“It’s pretty crazy,” he said. Stephen Curry Recently. “We have been able to mobilize quickly. We didn’t expect to have such an impact, we only released it a year and a half ago. But many children were hanging in the dark. It was alarming. “

“We are excited about the work we are doing, but it is difficult to celebrate because it means that the need is enormous. That’s the dichotomy. “

The Curries start Eat.Learn.Play in the summer of 2019 in hopes of addressing the essentials of a healthy childhood, namely nutrition, education, and recreation. Additionally, the level of influence the couple possesses also includes the level of income the foundation raises from generous contributors, as they were able to raise more than $ 190 million in their first full year of operations.

In addition to delivering meals to the community, Eat. Learn. Play is also partnering with local producers to allow families access to boxes of fresh produce.