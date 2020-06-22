Stephen Curry is a world famous player. If last week we reviewed curiosities of the career of Lebron James, on this occasion we will investigate the life of the other great star of the NBA born in Akron.

1. Stephen is not his first name

Dell Curry’s son came into the world with a name that most don’t know. In his birth certificate he appears as Wardell Stephen Curry III, but from a young age everyone knows him as Stephen or « Steph »

2. LeBron James was a great admirer of his

Despite having maintained a tense rivalry, during that four-year period in which the Warriors and Cavaliers fought hand-to-hand for the ring, « The King » has always recognized that Curry’s game amazed him. So much so, that during Steph’s college days, Lebron went several times to watch his games.

3. Funny moments due to your child’s face

Curry has always looked younger than he really is. This has made him live really curious situations. In the summer of 2014, when he was already a truly consecrated star of 25 years, a waitress refused to serve him an alcoholic drink because he thought he was a minor and did not have his identity card.

4. He was an actor when he was little

When his father Dell was a renowned NBA player, they both starred in an advertisement for the Burger King fast food chain. Steph has always shown a very chatty personality, so it would not be unusual to see him do his first steps in Hollywood when he retires.

5. He was not accepted at his father’s university for short

His parents studied at Virginia Tech, but he was unable to continue that tradition. From this institution they denied him entry because « it was too low. » A mistake that they still have to be regretting, since Stephen was admitted to Davidson, becoming the best player in his history and having the best scoring average in a university season (28.9)

6. He is a very religious man

In his slippers he wears verse 4:13 of the Bible that says « I can do everything in Christ who strengthens me. » It also has a phrase from the Holy Scriptures tattooed on the arm in Hebrew: « love never extinguishes me. » As if this were not enough, he met his wife Ayesha with 15 years in an adolescent ecclesiastical group.

7. Always wear a mouth guard

Curry is very rigorous on this issue. Despite the fact that on some occasions he has been seen throwing him into a fury during a game, he never goes out to any game without him. This is because at the University he received an elbow that broke several teeth and thus feels more protected.

8. Was born in the same hospital as Lebron James

Summa Akron City has the great honor of having seen the birth of two of the best players of the moment. They were not only born in the same city, but also in the same hospital. A curiosity that has given much recognition to this center.

9. Wears number 30 in honor of his father

During his playing days, Dell Curry used this number. Stephen has always been very close to his father, so since he started playing basketball he has always worn it on his shirt.

10. Great union with Petrovic and his family

The image of a boy Stephen sharing a bench with « the genius of Sibenik », along with his father in an All Star triple contest is well known. Additionally, Curry sent the Mozart mother of basketball a jersey after winning the ring in 2015.