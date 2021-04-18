Stephen Curry achieves record only made by Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan

The star of the NBA, Stephen Curry achieves record only made by Kobe bryant Y Michael Jordan with his 47-point game against the Boston Celtics.

The Golden State superstar Warriors, Stephen Curry, just posted his 10th straight 30-point game in their game against the Boston Celtics on Saturday. With that, Curry just tied the Los Angeles legend. Lakers, Kobe bryant, Y Michael Jordan as the only players with 10 consecutive games scoring 30 points.

Curry also tied the veteran record of Kobe bryant as the only players to score 30 points in 10 consecutive games at the age of 33 or older.

TEN straight games with 30+ points 🤯 Do your dance, @ StephenCurry30 pic.twitter.com/Xvz6BcKD2Q – Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 18, 2021

Kobe bryant He accomplished this feat in the middle of the 2012-13 season, the same year he suffered a career-disrupting Achilles tear near the end of the season.

Curry is obviously having a crazy streak of games since he returned from a bruised tailbone on March 29. The 7-time All-Star of the NBA definitely not planning to slow down anytime soon. In the past nine games, Curry is averaging 38.2 points while shooting 54.5 percent from the field and 47.1 percent from long range.