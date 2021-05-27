Stephen Curry achieved a record that no other point guard has in the NBA

The Golden State Warriors player, Stephen Curry is one of the players most loved by fans of the NBA. One of the reasons is because he is a small player and yet he finished with good numbers dominating the area, he looked even better than many players in that position.

Stephen Curry lasted dominating for 5 years dominating the paint within the players who do not play this position in the NBA. Competing with rivals, Lebro James and Kevin Durant.

But the Warriors point guard, he just hasn’t been outperforming his weight class, he’s actually among the greats when it comes to all-time efficiency in the field. NBA.

The icon Stephen Curry He ranks ninth in effective field goal percentage of all time, which is a statistic generally dominated by the most paint-dependent scorers in league history.

Here the data: