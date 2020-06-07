The Golden State star and his wife through the “Fundación Comer. Aprender. Play”, created by them in 2019, will prepare and distribute 300,000 meals a week.

Stephen Curry, star of NBA Golden State Warriors, and his wife Ayesha, attended this Sunday a restaurant in oakland to prepare food for the local community affected by coronavirus Covid-19.

. @ StephenCurry30 & @AyeshaCurry visited @ _Kingston11 recently to help prepare meals for local residents. 88 Oakland restaurants are working with @EatLearnPlay & @WCKitchen, 40 of which are Black-owned. Thankful to support our own in Oakland, especially the Black community. pic.twitter.com/4fPEEwBiCs – Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation (@eatlearnplay) June 7, 2020

Ayesha, 31-year-old Canadian, She is a famous cook despite not having a professional chef training and he has edited the book “La vida condimentada”, in addition to participating in television programs and currently has a YouTube channel, where he presents his recipes.

Both distributed the food through the Comer Foundation. To learn. To play”, which they formed in 2019 and now it’s for “Ensure that all Oakland residents have the food they need during the Covid-19 crisis. ”

The commitment is prepare and distribute 300 thousand meals a week to children and low-income families, homeless, immigrants, youth, the elderly and medical staff providing care to the sick and they fight for their lives.

Stephen and Ayesha, two African Americans stressed that they work with 88 restaurants and 40 of them are owned by black people. “We are grateful to everyone for supporting our people in Oakland, especially the black community ”.

(With information from Notimex)