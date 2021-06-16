Stephen Amell will make the sequel to one of his biggest hits

Share

After playing Arrow for eight seasons (2012-2020), actor Stephen Amell is strongly committed to science fiction.

Stephen Amell will always be remembered for playing Arrow / Oliver QueenBut since he left the series, his film career has continued. That is why we have been able to see it in the film Code 8 (2019) and the series Heel, which is about two brothers who fight in the ring in a small town in the United States.

Now it has been confirmed that he will make the film Code 8: Part II in order to Netflix. The original installment stars real-life cousins Robbie amell Y Stephen Amell, who also worked as producers. So they basically made a custom movie and they were quite successful on the streaming platform.

Stephen Amell played Garrett in the first Code 8. Your character leads a criminal organization, in a world where 4% of the world’s population has superpowers. Rather than being revered for their extraordinary feats, people with additional powers are despised and considered abominations. They mostly live in poverty and do horrible jobs, which is the situation the character of Robbie amell called Connor.

Code 8: Part II will tell a quite different story in the same world.

Stephen Amell Y Robbie amell they will play the same characters. Jeff chan, the director of the first film, is back for the sequel. This time, the protagonist will be a girl who fights to do justice to her brother, who was killed by corrupt policemen. The characters of Amell They will be back together after the girl seeks them out to help her on her mission for justice, or possibly revenge.

The best thing without a doubt is that we can see this world with a futuristic air full of characters with powers. So let’s hope this second installment is at the level of the original.

