Stephen Amell has surprised his fans with one of his latest social media posts. The Arrow actor has decided to use Twitter to denounce his neighbor, whom he accuses of defecating on the roof of his home

« Our next-door neighbor has been building illegally for more than three years. Cass was mad at her after we did our best to be nice. Cass called her multiple times over Memorial Day weekend. The next day , it slipped into our backyard and shit on our roof, « explained the interpreter, who shared a photo as evidence.

The publication has generated a wave of responses, most of them in solidarity with the actor and his partner, also actress Cassandra Jean. However, a netizen launched a malicious reply that forced Amell to reply. « Got damn, it’s horrible that he left a copy of the last two seasons of Arrow on your roof« wrote the user. » Hey, man, stop following me, « asked the artist.

Amell rose to fame for playing Oliver Queen on The CW’s Arrow. He debuted as the superhero in 2012 and continued playing the vigilante until the eighth and final season, which aired in 2020. Among his latest works, the film Code 8 stands out and the series Heels will be released soon.

Amell is unlikely to return to the Arrowverse, so the franchise has found a substitute for the emerald archer. Mia Queen, played by Katherine McNamara, will take on the role of superhero in Green Arrow & the Canaries, a spin-off that will also feature Juliana Harkavy as Dinah Lance and Katie Cassidy as Laurel Lance.