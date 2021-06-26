Stephen Amell (‘Arrow’) kicked out of a plane for fighting with his wife, Cassandra Jean Amell

As reported by several American sources, on Monday June 21 Stephen Amell, known for the series ‘Arrow’, He was ejected from a plane in Austin bound for Los Angeles after a strong fight with his wife, Cassandra Jean Amell. According to Page Six, Amell was yelling at his wife with whom he had attended the ATX Television Festival in town. They asked him to calm down and eventually took him off the flight escorted by several travel attendants. The statement issued by the company that day says that takeoff was delayed 8 minutes after the departure of a “rebellious customer”, but that the plane ended up arriving earlier than expected at Los Angeles International Airport. They did not cite the passenger’s name and Delta did not respond to People’s request for comment. Neither have Amell’s representative nor Cassandra Jean herself.

Your version of events

Amell, however, is not satisfied with this narrative and uses his social networks to tell his version of the story. As he wrote on Twitter Wednesday, he left the plane completely voluntarily: “My wife and I had an argument on Monday afternoon on a Delta flight from Austin to Los Angeles. They asked me to lower my voice and I did. About 10 minutes later they asked me to leave the flight and I did so immediately. They didn’t take me out by force. “

I rebooked myself on a Southwest flight 2 hours later and traveled home without any further issue. I let my emotions get the better of me, end of story. Must be a slow news cycle. ? Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) June 23, 2021

In a second Tweet the ‘Arrow’ actor adds: “I rebooked a Southwest flight 2 hours later and traveled home with no further problems. I let my emotions take over, end of story. It must be a day of little news. “

Stephen and Cassandra Jean, also an actress, got married in December 2012 and repeated in May 2013 and together they have a 7-year-old daughter. He has pending the premiere of the series ‘Heels’ that will arrive on August 15 to Starz and she plays Louise in the series ‘Roswell, New Mexico’ which has yet to air its third season.