A few days ago, the 2020 Class of the Basketball Hall of Fame was unveiled and among the new members, the names of Tim Duncan and Kobe Bryant. Two of the greatest players in NBA history, both have reached heaven with diametrically opposite paths, but now that they are both retired, their careers can be compared.

Despite the fact that Kobe’s popularity is much higher than Duncan’s, ESPN journalist Stephen A. Smith has stated today on his show, when asked about the best career between the two, that “for me, believe it or not, the best race is from Tim Duncan, without disrespecting Kobe ”.

“You have to consider the consistency model Duncan brought to the league. Duncan is a five-time champion of the league, has more Finals MVPs, is universally considered the best “4” in history and is a ten-time All-Defensive Player ”were some of the arguments that the journalist expressed.

Stephen A Smith says Tim Duncan had a better all-around career than Kobe Bryant (ESPN First Take) pic.twitter.com/hAcvLxLvei – NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) April 6, 2020

