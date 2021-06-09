Stephanie Salas responds whether or not she will proceed against ‘Luis Miguel, the series’

The end of the second season of Luis Miguel, the series, remains on everyone’s lips, especially those who have been affected by the way they were represented in fiction. Michelle Salas expressed her annoyance at the way her personal life was portrayed , in addition to pointing out that she was sexualized in the final chapter of the plot. His mother, Stephanie Salasas well as his sister Camila Valero and his grandmother, Sylvia Pasquel, came to his defense through various messages on social networks. Now, several are wondering if they will take legal action, to which Stephanie Salas replied that it is something that she does not want to get to, but that she is evaluating it.

“We did not expect something like this and, suddenly, we are talking and discussing this issue, although we would not have wanted to, here we are,” said the artist to the radio program Todo para la mujer (Radio Fórmula). “We demonstrated yesterday with this disagreement, but each one continues his life. We are not seeing every day how we are going to proceed against this. On the contrary, we are seeing how things turn out around this situation and if it is worth it, and if it is appropriate. Because you also have to understand that when there is a production behind there are many factors that protect it, “he added.

Salas, who is the granddaughter of Silvia Pinal, added that she is being advised on legal matters, but that it is her daughter Michelle who is responsible for making the decision to proceed or not against the Netflix production.

“Far from making an unnecessary roll, we want to see where all this leads,” added Stephanie about the situation in which she and her daughter find themselves, implying that they are still evaluating their options for the moment.

