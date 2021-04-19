Stephanie Salas’ “reaction” to the premiere of ‘Luis Miguel, series 2’

On the other hand, it was until 2006, when Michelle Salas was 16 years old, she recognized that she is the daughter of Luis Miguel. In 2008, the singer became close to her and they even spent time together in Los Angeles where they strengthened their bond as father and daughter.

Michelle Salas in fiction. (Courtesy Netflix.)

The second episode of the series tells of that meeting between Luis Miguel and a girl Michelle Salas. However, the first time he met her was in 1989, when the girl was just a few months old, just as Micky was returning from a long tour. One of the first things he did was go meet the girl, who had already been born on June 13, 1989, to be exact.

The writers Javier León Herrera and Juan Manuel Navarro tell in their most recent book, Oro de rey that as soon as Luis Miguel saw his daughter, he fell in love with her: “How she looks like me! My daughter is divine!”

Luis Miguel and his daughter, Michelle Salas. (Mexico Agency.)

El Doc (Octavio Foncerrada), Gallego Basteri family doctor since the early 80s, told in an interview for a behind-the-scenes tour of the Busca una mujer tour that once Sylvia Pasquel (Michelle’s maternal grandmother) gave her authorization, Luis Miguel took his daughter home several times.

But… Silvia Pinal began to insist that Luis Miguel give them a trust so that they could support the girl. The response the lead actress got was that if she kept insisting on that, “they would end up scaring dad and he would walk away.” And said and done.

Javier León Herrera and Juan Manuel Navarro tell us about their new book on Luis Miguel

They tell in Oro de Rey: “He was sending things to the girls until a certain moment when, overwhelmed by the pressures, he said that he would interrupt him until she was 18 years old. He made a promise by the time his daughter came of age. And he did it ”. (p 250).