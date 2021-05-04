Stephanie Salas’ message after the fourth chapter of Luis Miguel’s series

Every Sunday, after the premiere of the weekly chapter of the second season of Luis Miguel, the series, the public is left wondering which of the facts shown in the strip are true and which fictions.

Episode four revolves around the relationship between the “Sol de México” and his daughter Michelle Salas, but according to the spicy posts of Stephanie Salas, mother of the young woman, things would not have been as described in fiction.

One of the sweetest scenes occurred when six-year-old little Michelle found in her father’s house a book in Italian with the story of Pinocchio, which her grandmother Marcela had given to Luis Miguel. The singer lay down on the bed with the girl and began to read the story to her.

“Better tell me one of Pinocchio or Meglio raccontarmi una storia su Pinocchi,” Stephanie wrote on her Instagram account, referring to this scene and hinting that it was a lie.

Days before the premiere of the second season, Michelle had also hinted that not everything was real. “Advice to be happy: do not listen to everything they tell you, do not believe everything you see and do not say everything you know,” wrote the model and influencer, 31, on Instagram.

Luis Miguel and Salas met in 1985 and for a time they were just friends. “At 17 we started dating in a more romantic way,” she said during an interview with Hola! Magazine. “I don’t remember when (the first kiss) was. It could have been in Acapulco or something like that ”, confessed the mother of the first daughter of the Mexican star. “It was not a formal, exclusive courtship, as I would have liked, but I always understood it because his life was his career.”

They were 19 when they separated, however, shortly after she found out she was pregnant. “For him it was a bucketful of cold water. ‘How is it possible!‘was the first thing he said, and then there was a deep silence of 5 or 10 minutes. I was afraid that, after the silence, the worst would come. I think he had mixed feelings; He pondered it, digested it, and reacted in a very sensible and level-headed way. He took out that part of a mature man and said, while he touched my belly: ‘Everything will be fine. Do not worry. Nothing will be missing because I will be there‘”.

After this, Luis Miguel regularly frequented his daughter for about three years and then disappeared from their lives for no apparent reason. “Just like that. Without there being something between us to detonate it, nothing, ”said Salas. “I am infinitely grateful to you for giving me such a wonderful, charismatic and beautiful daughter as Michelle is. The whole world wants her”.