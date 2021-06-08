Stephanie Salas defends her daughter against ‘Luis Miguel: the series’

The second season of the biographical series of Luis Miguel unleashed the reaction of several of the protagonists in real life. One of them was her daughter, Michelle Salas, who described the plot as “unnecessary, disrespectful and unfortunate” when she saw her personal life exposed on television without having given permission to use her image or been consulted about the plot in which it was they told intimate details of their history. Always on your side, your mom, Stephanie Salas, published a message to defend and support her completely and defend her image before the El Sol series.

© @ stephaniesalasoficialStephanie Salas fully supports her daughter, Michelle, in her stance against Luis Miguel’s series

“Today, as a mother of a family, I deeply support the sincere and painful words that have come from my daughter’s heart, in defense of her person,” Stephanie said in a message she shared on social networks along with a photograph of her daughters Michelle and Camila when they were little girls.

“I find it reprehensible, unnecessary and in bad taste, the way in which the creative and involved people of the second season of the series of Mr. Gallego, father of my daughter have portrayed the image of my daughter Michelle,” she continued firm and annoyed. about the story that was handled in the series.

Like the model and influencer, she asked for respect: “I hope they realize that they have touched very sensitive fibers, going beyond, and personally attacking the dignity, respect, and integrity that my daughter Michelle Salas deserves as a woman. On behalf of my daughters, my mother and my own, we say: Enough is enough! 💜 ”.

© @ stephaniesalasoficialStephanie Salas will always defend her daughters

On the image of his personal album of memories, he wrote: “Amor de madre”. I want to share with you this photograph that I took in 1997 when Mich was 7 years old and Cami was 7 months old ”.

Silvia Pinal’s granddaughter not only treasured those moments, she also left a graphic proof of the ideals that she will always defend. “This photo represents one of the happiest and most alive moments of my existence, where I felt the fullness of having formed a home. A home that I have always defended tooth and nail! Because this is my home, and this is my private life, although many do not like it and seem to care very little! He continued firm to defend his first-born.

Michelle Salas’ message

After Michelle’s personal life was televised in her father’s series, Luis Miguel, the model and chef broke the silence to explain her disagreement, especially because of the way her private life was told.

© @ michellesalasbMichelle Salas revealed that she was not consulted for the character who would play her in fiction