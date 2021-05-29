Stephanie Salas confesses if she has already ‘forgiven’ Luis Miguel

In this regard, the daughter of Sylvia Pasquel has an opinion; From his point of view, reality does not fit the character of Sophie, who represents the woman who after an affair with El Sol gives birth to Michelle, his firstborn.

“The interpretation of me is based on the perspective of an entire team of writers. It is important to understand that the story that is being told is the story of Luis Miguel. What if things were like this or not? Let’s not forget that series must have fiction and truth. I have only that to say, “he mentioned in the Argentine magazine Gente.

Luis Miguel and Sophie with a girl Michelle. (Netflix)

However, for Stephanie reliving these moments that have given us something to talk about, is nothing more than a sign of the integrity that she had when taking charge of her daughter’s education alone Michelle. “Realizing that I did a great job as a mother gives me peace of mind, I feel satisfied with everything that, as a woman and as a mother, I have achieved,” she said.

Regarding whether there are grudges towards her daughter’s father, she is clear that this is something that does not go in her life, for her “it is time to forgive,” as she said in the interview.