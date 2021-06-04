Stephanie Salas attacks Luis Miguel, supports Michelle | Instagram

In a show of her unconditional support, Stephanie Salas, Michelle’s mother, recently raised her voice against the series that portrays the life of the singer Luis Miguel.

Once again, Stephanie Salas gave all her support to Michelle Salas, after the last scenes in which they supposedly showed her in an intimate situation in the series of Luis Miguel.

The actress spoke out against the call “Sun of Mexico“, whom he harshly criticized for allowing the way in which their daughter was portrayed in the last chapter of the second season of his bioseries.

The singer threw herself hard against the creatives of the series of this Netflix production after some scenes will interpret the moment in which her daughter supposedly maintains relationships! Nt! More with the former manager of the “Puerto Rican”, Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri . “Enough is enough”, Stephanie Salas spoke in a post on social networks. How strong!

It may interest you Luis Miguel did not forgive Michelle Salas and Asensi pregnancy

The artist, who for several years has dedicated herself to the care of her two daughters, today is outraged, and it was on social networks that she accompanied a tender image with a strong call for attention.

“Mother’s love … I want to share with you this photograph that I took in 1997 when Mich was 7 years old and Cami was 7 months old. This photo represents one of the happiest and most alive moments of my existence, where I felt the fullness of having formed a home. A home that I have always defended tooth and nail! Because this is my home, and this is my private life, although many do not like it and seem to care very little. The singer, daughter of Sylvia Pasquel, wrote in the first part of her message.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

Stephanie Salas He totally disapproved of the image that is now handled about his daughter in particular, in the last scenes of fiction by the interpreter.

“Today, as a mother of a family, I deeply support the sincere and painful words that have come from my daughter’s heart, in defense of her person. I find it reprehensible, unnecessary and in bad taste, the way in which they have portrayed the image of my daughter Michelle the creative and involved of the second season of the series of Mr. Gallego, father of my daughter “

“Hopefully they realize that they have touched very sensitive fibers, trespassing and personally attacking the dignity, respect, and integrity that my daughter Michelle Salas, as a woman deserves.”

On behalf of my daughters, my mother and my own, we say. Stop! ”Reads the powerful message that arrived a few hours after the daughter of” LuisMi “herself used her Instagram account to launch a strong hint towards the interpreter of” La Inconditional. “

It may interest you. Do you sing like Luis Miguel? Aracely Arámbula’s son on video

The “model” made known her discomfort and annoyance at the way her image was transgressed by being portrayed in the story, which ended its second season.

The young woman broke the silence about the treatment that was given to her in her father’s series, where she said she felt sexual and also, she refers, never gave authorization to appear in said project.

Through some stories that the “influencer” shared on her Instagram account, she clarified that “her image, name and personal life” were used without her consent.

They never asked me if I agreed with my life becoming a television series or one of the characters on which the last chapter of this plot is based.

It may interest you Lover! They say Maite Perroni is a married producer couple

The daughter of the outstanding figure of the show pointed out that although she was pleased that the public could learn more about the artist, it always seemed to her that in the series there was a deep lack of respect for women and particularly her: Her daughter