Stephanie McMahon sells $ 1,000,000 in WWE stock

Stephanie McMahon is still a great businesswoman. WWE is, in theory, in a sea of ​​uncertainty as far as the stock market is concerned. The situation for all companies in the United States, and who was the princess of WWE has not missed the opportunity to sell shares for profit. It was not the only one, several powerful WWE investors have also sold their stake in the company in recent days.

Stephanie He recently sold WWE shares worth $ 1,029,964. Stephanie McMahon still owns 144,952 WWE shares so their participation in the company is still strongly represented.

Triple H sold last week 23,255 WWE shares, representing a profit of $ 1,018,569 while Kevin Dunn did the same, achieving a performance of one and a half million dollars.

WWE Actions Currently

Each WWE entry is worth $ 46.06 at the time of this posting. These shares rose 5.14% compared to yesterday and the upward trend is positive, due to the great benefits produced by the low broadcast and production costs of the weekly shows.

