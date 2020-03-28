Stephanie McMahon explains WWE’s measures against Coronavirus

Stephanie McMahon explains WWE’s actions against COVID19 | The WWE directive confirmed that WWE is taking strong protective measures against the Coronavirus.

In an interview for Variety magazine he made the following statements:

We are applying a strong security protocol. For example, during events, talents can be wherever they want. In the locker room, in the backstage, in the food and drink area, etc… Right now they cannot move freely, each one has its defined area. Before entering the facilities, they undergo extensive inspections and medical examinations. No one can enter here with a body temperature higher than 38 ºC.

People who have been outside the United States or have had contact with someone who has been abroad also have the prohibited entry:

People who have been outside the United States or have had contact with people who have traveled abroad cannot enter either. We take it very seriously. We will take care of the health and safety of all our workers.

Stephanie McMahon commented that they are trying to incorporate a lot of technology into Wrestlemania 36 so that fans have a good experience from home, although they did not anticipate anything that we will be able to see on the show. In addition, he explained that the WWE fighters who continue to work are living in Florida and have been asked to stay there for a few more weeks to avoid displacement and possible contagion in other areas.

