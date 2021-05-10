Stephanie Himonidis ‘Chiquibaby’ reveals the sex of her baby

Stephanie Himonidis ‘Chiquibaby’ and her husband, Gerardo Lopez, they could no longer keep the biggest secret of their lives: the sex of their first baby together. Now that the future mother is close to her sixth month of her sweet wait, she wanted to share this beautiful news with her followers and had her colleagues from Hoy Día as accomplices. With a most special broadcast from a roof garden in Miami, future dads revealed that the stork will bring a girl!

With a countdown that filled the audience with emotion, and amidst white smoke, the pink color that Dad was holding finally stood out. Chiquibaby did not stop celebrating and hugging her husband, because after excitedly announcing her pregnancy and the details of the sweet wait, they could finally tell the world that they will be the parents of a girl.

“We are very excited to think that in three months our lives will change completely … For the better !! She hasn’t been born yet and she’s already daddy’s little princess !!🤣🥰 “, the presenter wrote in her social networks after giving the announcement. What they did not reveal was the name of their princess, although they anticipated that it is something that has to do with water.





Although the moment was filled with emotion and joy, minutes before Gerardo unwittingly revealed that the stork was painted pink. And it is that during a talk with the hosts of the program, he said that he wanted to instill the Latin and Greek roots in his baby. “Take her to get to know Mexico, let her see what it is and let’s not talk about it”She said speaking of her baby in feminine, something that the happy mother and her companions discreetly let go.





Preparing the details for your arrival

With only three months to go before welcoming their daughter, Chiquibaby and Gerardo still have a lot to do. The couple is in the midst of moving to a new home where they will begin their family life. There, the future mother will begin with the decoration of the baby’s room and prepare everything she needs for the day the little one arrives in the world.

The couple, who were married five years ago, have already begun receiving various gifts from their closest friends and loved ones to fill the baby with pampering. But, the most special of all, is the gift from dad, which will be the one they open first when the little one is born.

