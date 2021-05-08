Stephanie Himonidis ‘Chiquibaby’ between changes and decisions for her pregnancy

Stephanie Himonidis ‘Chiquibaby’ has already turned 22 weeks pregnant, a sweet wait that has changed not only her vision for the future, but the plans she had in her own home. And it is that with the happy announcement of the next visit of the stork, the presenter of Hoy Día receives many gifts from her family and friends to whom she thanks them from the heart, she just has nowhere to put them!

That is why her husband, Gerardo Lopez, and she decided to make a big change in their lives. A new path that adds to the important decision to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in your fifth month of pregnancy.