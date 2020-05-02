After the controversy generated by the call “poverty contest” made by the ‘influencer’ and Bolivian actress, Stephanie Herela Limpias; She decided to break the silence and talk about the criticism and annoyance of some followers after she published a video on her social networks, where she indicated that she would do the delivery of the sum of Bs 300, whom she chose and under some conditions.

“I have to admit that I was wrong. In the video that went viral there was a misuse of my part of words and I apologize for this reason. The intention was not to seek the poorest as a prize, but my intention was to help, “said the model in an interview with Telemundo.

The contest was that users interested in participating should tag two people who are going through a difficult situation and who need help; in addition to follow their social networks, Instagram and Facebook; and additionally they had to send a video to the model where they will show “that their financial situation is in need, that they do not have food, or also for sick people who cannot buy medicine”.

“They send me their prescription and they show me that they cannot pay for the medicine (…) This is a contest to help people who are hungry and who are sick and cannot, and do not have the financial resources,” they were the ‘rules’ of the model when announcing her ‘contest’.

Later, she would evaluate the videos and thus mismon would qualify who would be the winner of the weekly bonus.

The challenge that she called “#StephanieHerelaChallenge” sparked criticism and ridicule on social media, where many rated the “poverty contest” as degrading and her as an opportunist. Faced with the avalanche of negative comments, the actress decided to delete the video with the challenge of her social networks, apologizing and clarifying that her intention was “a way of saying I challenge you to be supportive, I challenge you to help”, In the interview with the international network.

In a statement, the Gambling Authority (AJ) reported that these actions will be investigated to find out the infractions they incurred Stephanie Herela by disseminating the contest without authorization. In addition, local authorities indicated that they regulate these voluntary actions to ensure that aid reaches those most in need during the health emergency.

Drafting Entertainment – Bolivia.com

.