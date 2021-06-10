Stephanie Frappart, first referee in a Eurocup match

06/10/2021 at 7:31 PM CEST

.

French Stephanie Frappart will become the first referee in a Eurocup match this Friday by being appointed as assistant to Dutch Danny Makkelie in Turkey-Italy that opens the tournament.

Frappart She will be the fourth referee in the duel at the Olympic stadium, after she made history last December 2020 by directing the Juventus-Dinamo Kiev match of the Champions League.

The 37-year-old Frenchwoman had also led the 2019 European Super Cup between Liverpool and Chelsea.

This Friday’s Turkey-Italy (21.00 CET / 19.00 GMT) at the Roman Olympic opens the Eurocup, which will be played until July 11 with the semifinals and final in London.