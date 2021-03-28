Stéphanie Frappart becomes the first woman to be head referee in a World Cup qualifying



France’s Stéphanie Frappart is breaking new ground in women’s refereeing.

Photo: Richard Heathcote / Getty Images

France’s Stéphanie Frappart made history by becoming the first woman to referee a World Cup qualifying match after having delivered justice in the commitment between the Netherlands before Latvia.

The compromise, in which the Netherlands prevailed with authority 2-0, was conducted with great propriety and authority by the French. He admonished correctly when he played and always maintained control and discipline of the 22 players, in a duel that did not have major setbacks.

In addition to Frappart, the Ukrainian Keternya Monzul was also appointed to lead the match between Austria and the Faroes to be played this Sunday in Vienna.

The French Frappart already has a career in Europe and has been the main judge in Champions League, where he led the group stage engagement between Juventus and Dynamo Kiev. In addition to her experience, she was named the best female referee of 2019, the year in which she directed the European Super Cup match between Liverpool and Chelsea.