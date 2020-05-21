A few days ago, the news was announced that Ruby Rose was leaving the Batwoman series. After this departure, the actress Stephanie Beatriz showed her desire to take on this role.

Just a few hours after Ruby Rose will announce that he was leaving the series, Batwoman Candidates who want to be the protagonist have already come out. Stephanie Beatriz, especially known for playing Rosa Diaz in NBC’s comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine, He has taken Twitter to let go that he would love to keep the role: “You read everything there is about Batwoman.”

* reads everything about Batwoman – Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) May 20, 2020

This idea has been well received by fans of the series and the truth is that Stephanie Beatriz has been showing her interest in playing a superhero on television for some time. Her name has sounded for months as a possible incarnation of Jennifer Walters or She-Hulk. , something about which she herself replied that she felt very flattered: “I would die to play that role. He is one of the best characters in that universe. ” In addition, in 2017, he chose to dress as America Chavez, a character in Marvel Comics, for Halloween.

Anyway the incorporation of Stephanie Beatriz the DC universe would have to deal with some scheduling issues because NBC he renewed Andy Samberg’s comedy for an eighth season even before releasing his seventh. A great success for the series and more considering that its mother chain, FOX, canceled it at the end of the fifth season.

The surprise departure

The first season of Batwoman on CW he just aired his first season and Ruby Rose’s departure has been a real surprise because the series has a confirmed second season and even a date set for her return.

As revealed by the actress and model herself, it is not a decision she has taken lightly as she feels “great respect for the team and all those who work on the series in both Vancouver and Los Angeles,” but it has not spread either. in their motives or give explanations. In fact, and although two more should have been broadcast, the chapter that was already seen on Sunday, May 17 in the United States would have been the last one by Rose. Apparently, other sources assure that his departure from the series was due to various internal tensions.

Despite this unforeseen event, Warner is not willing to give up on her established plans and hopes to sign a new protagonist soon to Batwoman and do it with another actress who is also a member of the LGBT community.