Stephanía Gómez dies of Covid-19, former participant of Exatlón México

Stephanía Gómez, an athlete known for her participation in the reality show Exatlón México, died yesterday in a private hospital in Puebla, at the age of 29, a victim of Covid-19.

The native of Tapachula, Chiapas, was admitted to the emergency hospital a week ago, due to severe lung inflammation.

“Today (yesterday) we deeply regret the passing of our beloved Steph Gómez, family athlete. We ask you to respect the mourning and time of mourning that your family and friends live.

“Always in our hearts, Steph Gómez,” published the official Athlete Booster account on Instagram, responsible for breaking the news.

Due to the cost of the treatment, colleagues from the sports program joined to request, through social networks, financial support and blood donations.

Since his admission, the health status of “La Torcha Humana”, as it was also known, was reported as serious; in recent days she had already been intubated.

“We have no doubt that Steph enjoyed life, was a warrior and inspired many, not for nothing is and will continue to be our Human Torch, because from where it is, it will continue to illuminate many paths with its light,” it was shared in the official account of the young woman’s Instagram, accompanied by a photo of her in black and white hugging a pillow.

In social networks it was always projected positive. The athlete participated in the third and fourth editions of Exatlón, in 2019 and 2020, respectively; the last, in its version Titans and Heroes.

In 2018 he won the bronze medal at the Jiu Jitsu World Championship; he also practiced Mixed Martial Arts.

Her passion for exercise led her to become an expert in crossfit and her interest in learning about the structures of living things led her to study Biology.

“Dear Steph, today you transcend this life, but you leave us your light, your strength and your passion. Thank you for inspiring me and for teaching me to grow in the face of adversity.

“Your fire will not go out as long as we keep remembering you. God with you. Goodbye dear friend ”, shared Antonio Rosique on Instagram.