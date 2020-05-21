Stephan James and Chiwetel Ejiofor to lead the cast of ‘Robert Peace‘, a film adaptation of the non-fiction novel written by Jeff Hobbs whose full title is ‘The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Peace: A Brilliant Young Man Who Left Newark for the Ivy League’.

James will play its main protagonist, the aforementioned Robert Peace, a young man who in the 80s had a very clear goal in life: to escape from an existence doomed to crime and that his father, played by Ejiofor himself, felt proud of him.

Defying all odds, he ended up at Yale, where he was the captain of the water polo team and graduated with honors in molecular biochemistry and biophysics. Yet despite all his efforts, he ended up being accidentally killed at age 30 during a shootout between two rival gangs of traffickers a few blocks from the house where he grew up.

The aforementioned Ejiofor will also be the screenwriter and director of this film, in which it will be his second foray behind the cameras after ‘The boy who dominated the wind’, a movie that Netflix premiered last March 2019.

Ejiofor will replace Antoine Fuqua, the director originally planned when the project was announced shortly after the original work was published, in October 2014. However, Fuqua remains linked to it as a producer through his Fuqua Films with Rebecca Hobbs, Kat Samick, Andrea Calderwood, Jeffrey Soros, and Simon Horsman.

Lastly, remember that this Friday, May 22, James premieres the second season of ‘Homecoming’, the second season of the excellent Amazon series in which he plays Walter Cruz again. Kyle Patrick Alvarez (‘Experiment in Stanford Prison’) replaces Sam Esmail (‘Mr. Robot’) as responsible for the ten episodes of this new season in which actress and singer Janelle Mone (‘Harriet: In search of freedom ‘,’ Antebellum ‘) also replaces Julia Roberts as the main protagonist.

