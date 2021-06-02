Steph Gómez, participant of the Exatlón, dies because of COVID19

Former Exatlon participant, Stephania Gómez, has died of COVID19 after being hospitalized for more than a week in Puebla.

The news was given by the Venga La Alegría program on social networks, informing that Gómez had left this world after fighting the virus.

Also read: Liga MX: Santiago Giménez throws a hint at his father after being crowned champion with Cruz Azul

“You were a hero on and off the circuits! The #VLA family deeply regrets your departure and is in solidarity with all your loved ones. Fly high dear @stephaniago_ “The club wrote.

Gómez, a 30-year-old from Chiapas, participated in the Exatlón 2019 but had to abandon the competition due to a fractured tibia.

Steph Gómez’s family had asked for help while she was hospitalized, however, despite her efforts, she could not beat the disease.

“Today we say goodbye to a great woman, athlete and friend. We will always take you to a very special place. Thank you Steph for being part of our family. Fly high our dear Human Torch!”. He wrote the account of the Exatlón.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: