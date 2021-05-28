Steph Gómez from Exatlón México hospitalized, her family asks for help | INSTAGRAM

The former participant of the Exatlon Mexico, Steph Gómez has been hospitalized in an emergency this Wednesday, May 26 because of the virus that has been in the world and with us for quite some time (C0VID-19).

According to the information shared on social networks and media, he is receiving medical attention in the hospital from Puebla, being informed by their relatives who spread all the love and support they are giving to the young woman through platforms such as the social media.

She had to go to the hospital since last Wednesday, May 26, but thanks to the complications the athlete needed to help professional in a private hospital so his family has seen the need to ask for financial help from all his fans and possible users who want to help.

We could read in the statement in which they tried to express their feeling of the need they are going through: “As of today, Wednesday May 26, at 7:55 p.m., Steph is fighting for her life in a serious and very delicate condition” they wrote.

In addition to this message, it was said that the condition of the Exatlón contestant is very serious and that it even had to be intubated.

After the news, the companions and friends of the young woman from Exatlón México expressed themselves in this regard, confirming the news and asking for help to collect donations.

His partner Mati Álvarez, champion of the last edition of the Reality Show, uploaded some stories on his official Instagram to support the athlete in addition to creating the hashtag #FuerzasSteph.

“Hear this story is a bit ugly, it is to inform you that our friend, partner and colleague of Exatlón, Steph Gómez ‘the human torch’ is super serious with covid, she is in intensive care hospitalized in Puebla,” said the champion.

For that reason, the athlete’s fans are using the hastag so that more people can help by sharing your messages on all social networks and especially on Twitter where it is already being shared much more.

This situation is being experienced at 30 years old, Estefanía Gomez participated in an edition of the Exatlón México in 2019, in fact, she had to leave the competition after having fractured her tibia in an unfortunate event.

Hopefully the athlete comes out of this situation safely and that the donations reach their destination thanks to those people who are coming together to help her. It is an incredible way to really admire each other.