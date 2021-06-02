Steph Gómez from Exatlón loses his life, Mati Álvarez reacts | INSTAGRAM

Unfortunately Steph Gómez lost her life after it was announced that she was seriously ill and infected in a hospital.

Your partner and champion of the last season of Exatlón México, Mati Alvarez, attended to Windowing after he reported the loss of his partner and former participant of the Reality show.

“I would not have loved to come this way, but that’s the way it happens, that’s the way things happen. All you have to do is wish your family all the best. I found out when I got here to Azteca. My mom marked me, gave me the news and I was totally shocked”, Assured the athlete in the program of Aztec TV.

Mati said that she had not been able to speak to her colleagues because she had not picked up her phone and this hardly happened.

“Five days ago they told us that he was very serious in the hospital Angels of Puebla, who did not have insurance, we all started to save money, to put our vaquita and the entire Exatlón team kept an eye on her ”.

Mati recalled that in her season she went out about month three or four for respiratory problemsHe also recalled that when he arrived at the circuit it was very difficult for him to breathe: “When he left the program, he was taken care of and thank God all was well for the moment, he was very well physically, but maybe because of that same issue he was more vulnerable.”

He also assures that the last time he saw her, he told that it was in the Titans vs Heroes season, he also came out because he broke his foot in the mud circuit, so he had to be out of the sport for six months. She was just coming back to do new things and stopped seeing her when she left Exatlon.

“She took great care of herself, she was always at home, you told her to see her and she said that she preferred to take care of herself, I don’t know what happened,” added her partner.

Steph had to go to the hospital since last Wednesday, May 26, but thanks to the complications the athlete needed professional help in a private hospital, so her family felt the need to ask for financial help from all her fans and potential users who wish to help her, unfortunately the event ended with the least desired.

He was barely 30 years old. Estefanía Gomez participated in an edition of the Exatlón México in 2019, in fact, she had to leave the competition after having fractured her tibia in an unfortunate event in the mud as we mentioned before.

Strength, quick resignation and the best for your family, rest in peace Steph Gómez.