This Tuesday the death of Steph Gómez, a former member of Exatlón México, was announced, days after being hospitalized in an emergency for COVID-19.

The news was confirmed by the Athlete Booster agency through a statement shared on Instagram.

“Today, we deeply regret the death of our beloved Steph Gómez, athlete of the family,” reported the agency that represented the also known as ‘The Human Torch’.

“We ask them to respect the mourning and mourning time that their relatives live,” he urged.