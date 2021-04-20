Steph Curry break predictions puts Warriors to win

That the Warriors They are fighting to enter the direct fight for the title. It is a fact that many analysts do not count on them due to the circumstances they have, it is also. The team does not have high aspirations once James Wiseman, his quality rookie recruited this year, accompanies Klay Thompson in the infirmary for the remainder of the season, also with a knee problem, but he’s still going strong. Curry’s harangues to his teammates after some beatings have had an effect on them and even on him, who has taken it as a personal challenge at least to place the franchise in a place where it can fight with the important ones. The streak they’re on now is a test.

The Warriors beat the Sixers by 96-107 two days after falling into the Boston Garden by the hair. Had they won there it would have been six consecutive victories. They have taken out teams like the Jazz and the Bucks in the last month and last night they messed up the best team in the Eastern Conference so far this season. Curry, 49 points and another day in which he surpasses the barrier of 10 triples, he earns any honor of military leader.

It is fair to praise the Warriors as much as saying that, for this game, they are involving Kelly Oubre and in front they got rid of Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons. Joel Embiid was alone and they reduced him well, forcing him to make free throws to add some extra point. Extraordinary attitude in defense, such as the one that put Toscano-Anderson out of the game for this match when they hit the scorers’ table in Boston: in the third quarter, at which point they began to win the battle, they left the team by fifteen points from Philly.