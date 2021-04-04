Step by step to deactivate or delete your Instagram account | Unsplash

If you no longer want your Instagram account, this time we will teach you step by step how to deactivate or delete this social network, so if you still don’t know how to do it, keep reading, because surely this will interest you.

As you can see, one of the social media The most popular of the moment is Instagram, as it is the ideal for sharing photos and short videos.

This famous social network was launched in 2010 and since then it has gained immense popularity around the world.

With thousands of users and endless celebrities joining together to interact with their fans, the platform also implements features on a regular time slot, making it an even more fun experience, whether it’s Stories or Reels.

However, because of recent conversations about Privacy, user data and more, it has become very difficult to trust these types of social media platforms.

And that is why this could be one of the main reasons why people seek to temporarily deactivate or delete their Instagram account.

So if you are one of those who wants remove or deactivate your account From Instagram, you come to the right place, because Show News brings you a step-by-step guide on how to deactivate or temporarily delete an Instagram account through an extremely simple process.

Steps to temporarily deactivate an Instagram account:

It is important to note that when a person disables their account, their profile, photos, comments and likes will be hidden until they are reactivated.

Also, you can only get to deactivate your Instagram account from a computer or a mobile device, so then, if you only want to disable or deactivate your Instagram account, you must follow these steps:

Log in to instagram.com from your computer or mobile device. Click on your profile picture and then go to Profile> Edit Profile. There you will find Temporarily deactivate my account at the bottom. Click on that. You must select an option from the drop-down menu next to “Why are you disabling your account?” Select the reason and then re-enter your password. Click temporarily deactivate an account to complete the deactivation process. Also, if you want to reactivate your Instagram account, you can simply log in at the back.

The social media platform also offer various options to keep your posts private or you can even block users, in case you don’t want to deactivate your account.

Steps to permanently delete an Instagram account:

You need to know a few things before deleting your Instagram account, because first of all, when you delete your account, the photos, videos, comments, likes and followers will be permanently deleted.

Once the account is deleted, you cannot register one more time with the same username or add the username to another account.

So, you can download your Instagram photos and posts first before deleting the account. To do so, you can follow these steps:

Go to the Instagram app or website. Click on their profile picture in the top corner and then click Settings. Go to Privacy and security and then go to Download data. Click the Request download option. You must enter the email address and the company will send you an email with a link to download the data. Please note that it may take up to 48 hours to get the download link.

Once you have downloaded all the data from your Instagram account, you can follow these steps to permanently delete your account:

Log into instagram.com from your computer or mobile browser. Go to the Delete your account page. Select an option from the drop-down menu next to “Why are you deleting your account?” and re-enter your password. Now click or tap Permanently delete my account to complete the deletion process.

The company also offers you the option to delete a different account. All you need to do is click on the username at the top right of the Delete your account page and then tap on Settings and Sign out.

Afterwards, you must log in again as the account you want to delete and follow the instructions above.

It is worth mentioning that it is extremely important to keep in mind that it will take up to 90 days from the beginning of the process to completely delete your Instagram account.

If you change your mind, and want to recover your Instagram account, you can recover it within the first 30 days after the request. However, all information will be permanently deleted after 30 days.