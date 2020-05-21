Step by step to activate debit card with stimulus check for Americans from the IRS. The prepaid debit cards that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) began to send this week in conjunction with the Treasury Department instead of the paper stimulus check include the instructions to activate it and be able to use it in businesses, ATMs and for transfers of money to your bank accounts.

Miami Mundo / The NY Newspaper

However, on the website of the so-called “EIP Card”, you can already read the procedure to activate the card that at least 4 million Americans began receiving in their mailings these days.

The cards, which seek to make federal incentive provision faster and easier, will arrive in an envelope with the Treasury Department bank agent; in this case, MetaBank.

The envelope with the card will include the sender: “Money Network Cardholder Services”.

The Visa logo will appear on the front of the card; while on the back, the name of the financial services company (MetaBank) will stand out. You will know that the card corresponds to you because the name of the recipient will be included in it.

EIP Card activation

In order to activate the card, you must call 1.800.240.8100 (TTY: 1.800.241.9100); The service can be in English or Spanish. During activation, the system will ask you to validate your identity, providing at least your name, postal address and Social Security number. The operator will also ask you to create a four-digit password. required for ATM transactions and automated assistance as well as balance reports on your account. For security reasons, it is recommended not to use personal information such as “PIN”. For cards with more than one man, only the primary cardholder (which appears first in the list) you can activate it. You can also open a personal account for online access.

Online transactions and balance

If you want to track the transactions and balance of your card through “Money Network® Mobile App” you are required to do the following procedure:

Press the “Login” option to enter your details in “Register Now”. Follow the steps to create a “User ID” and “Password”. Always try to have your card in hand.