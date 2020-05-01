As we well know activated carbon soap has great benefits for our skin, that is why we will teach you how to use it, but above all how to create it from the comfort of your home. Do not miss any detail!

Currently activated carbon-based soap is a trend, this is due to the many properties that this product offers to our skin, and is that in addition to being entirely of plant origin, it is capable of cleaning our body of any type of impurity .

How to make activated carbon soap?

With this product, you can start to show totally healthy skin and with that natural shine that characterizes it, also if you use it on your face you can also boast a complexion full of life, without any trace of toxins or dirt.

The ingredients To create it, they are as follows: 500 grams of glycerin, 5 grams of activated carbon (cosmetic use), 1 tablespoon of coconut oil, 1 tablespoon of shea butter, 10 drops of essence oil (whichever you prefer), a few small silicone molds to remove the soap.

preparation:

Start by cutting the 500 grams of glycerin and then throw them in a container in a water bath. As the glycerin melts, begin to add the activated charcoal together with the coconut oil and shea butter in a bowl. At the end, you must place this mixture in a bain-marie so that the ingredients can be integrated.

Then add this mixture to the container where the glycerin is located, and let it rest until the mixture is at 50 ° C, when this happens add the drops of the essence you have chosen and start to move so that everything is integrated once again … When you finish start filling your molds, let them rest at room temperature and that’s it! You already have your activated soap made at home.

