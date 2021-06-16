Step by step: how to use the Snapchat filter that turns you into a Disney Pixar character

Slowly, Snapchat has looked for a way to reinvent itself to recover users and above all, the popularity that it had practically five years ago and apparently, they have been achieving it thanks to the latest releases.

In the last hours, Snapchat has been on everyone’s lips, many wanting to download the app to try their new filters that are causing a great sensation: one that transforms you into a Disney Pixar character.

The Snapchat effect It’s called Cartoon 3D Style Lens and it precisely changes the appearance of users in Pixar characters.

The filter was launched last Thursday, June 10 and according to the app, about 215 million users have tried it and it has had more than 1.7 billion views.

Where is the filter on Disney Pixar’s Snapchat?

This one sits on the Snapchat lens carousel, so it’s easily accessible.

In order to use it, the first thing you must do is install the application. Then, when you open it, go to the magnifying glass icon to search for filters. There write “Cartoon 3D Style” and the filter will appear. There, open the camera to take a photo or make a video and you will notice the change.

The image can be shared on Instagram or it can be saved in the phone’s gallery.

You are interested in:

Filter on TikTok allows you to create photos with people who died

How to activate the “Joker” filter on Instagram