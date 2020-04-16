Calls to 911 increased between 30% and 100% once the coronavirus quarantine began in Mexico, reported the Ministry of the Interior. Given this, the Citizen Council of Mexico City undertook to respond to complaints of violence against women immediately.

Thus, the campaign “You are not alone” began, which includes five main themes: two 24-hour telephone lines, digital assistance platforms, internet consultation materials, channeling of cases to city halls, justice centers, a shelter and emergency houses.

To report via WhatsApp

The two lines open 24 hours a day are called The Women’s Line of the Citizen Council and the Chat of Trust. The number is 55 5533 5533, to this you can send videos, photographs, recordings and text discreetly in situations of imminent violence or to facilitate the subsequent complaint.

The Special Service for Women will also collaborate with the number 5658 1111, in order to take advantage of digital platforms.

Complaints will be dealt with via Locatel and #ChatdeConfianza or even at the number 5533 5433, per call and WhatsApp.

Through the last number they will also be conducting video conferences with the aim of attending to cases and making the decision of where they should be channeled.

In case the woman requires it, it will be channeled to Las Lunas, which are attached to each of the 16 mayoralties of the capital; there will be three Justice Centers for Women and 24 legal agencies for women, in addition to the opportunity to be channeled to Shelter centers, Emergency Houses or to the Service for the Attention of Gender Violence (SEPAVIGE).

“You are not alone” is a campaign against impunity for domestic violence, exacerbated in the context of the health emergency in Mexico. “We think that in the face of the impunity that has made possible the frequent recidivism of family and gender violence, we are all a team here, so you are not alone.”

At the launch of this campaign, the authorities of the capital, among whom was the Secretary of the Interior, Rosa Icela Bargas, said that the state of sanitary emergency does not justify any violent action against women.

They also disclosed that Actions foreseen in the Gender Violence Alert against Women are being taken. They also announced to have 89 professionals in psychology and 130 jurists willing to give accompaniment to complaints in the Public Ministry, as well as the cooperation of the Secretariat for Women.

The authorities were pleased to have these measures to face gender violence, considering that Domestic confinement will continue to be necessary for a time.

“We need to end the physical, psychoemotional, sexual, economic, patrimonial, and symbolic violence that hit women, weaken families, fracture coexistence and shake up the community”

The violence that confinement has produced is a direct consequence of the mandatory isolation by coronavirus, which a large part of the world population has had to carry out. Even, The United Nations (UN) has voiced its concern about the “emerging evidence” of the correlation of domestic isolation and increased violence.