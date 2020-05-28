The wooden bench is already a classic item in the furniture of many houses around the world, being a practical piece of furniture, it helps both in the optimization of a space and in the decoration of the environment. With the various wooden bench models on the market, this furniture has gained even more space in different environments, due to its great resistance and many uses.

Wood is also considered an elegant material from a decorative point of view, so it is always used by decorators in their projects. The durability and resistance of the material are some of the positive points in its use, because besides being able to be used in different environments such as wooden benches for living room, table with wooden bench or wooden bench for balcony, its practicality and different sizes and models add in their popularity.

1. Wooden bench is an amazing decorative item in any environment – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

Buy products from this photo:

Colored Pendant Lamp – Red

Leda Chair – Monty – White

Decorative Puff with Crochet Cover

Low Stool Royal Woodwork Imbuia Wood

How to make wooden bench

We can find a wooden bench for sale in big furniture stores, decoration and even construction, thus having several options of models and sizes. However, many times we miss an opportunity to upgrade the decor without spending too much, thinking about it, we will teach you how to make wooden pallet bench that looks amazing in any room in the house.

2. The wooden pallet bench is practical and easy to make at home – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

Buy products from this photo:

Carpet ECLETIK BEIGE 1,00X1,50 São Carlos

Plant Pot 65×35 Rustic Egyptian Polyethylene – WHITE 006

Blue Stripe Belize Decorative Cushion

Glass Jar 2L Luvidarte

The positive points of trying to learn how to make a wooden bench is being able to be creative and putting a touch of personality and originality in your home decor. A wooden pallet bench is very simple to make and is not only used for decorations in the rustic style, this material can be used in different types of decorations, just choose the ideal colors and details. So, how to make wooden bench? Let’s start with the necessary materials:

Pallet measuring 1.30 x 1.00;

Hammer;

Hacksaw;

Screws;

Hinges;

Sandpaper;

Paint brush and roller;

Wood paint (color of your choice);

Pillows, if you want more comfort on your wooden bench.

Step by step

Start by dividing your pallet into three parts, leaving one with the largest measurement for the back, another smaller for the seat and another for the foot of the wooden bench;

Once separated, sand all parts of the pallet, leaving the material as smooth as possible, now paint in the color of your choice;

Wait for it to dry well, then use the hinges to secure the wood that will be the seat next to which it will be used as feet. In this step you can use an electric screwdriver that facilitates the work, but if you don’t have it at home, don’t worry, the palletts can be fixed manually;

After the feet and seat are fixed, repeat the process with the wood that will be the back of your wooden bench;

At this stage the base of the wooden bench is already finished, so you can add details of your personal taste to the piece;

Whether or not to upholster your wooden bench is up to you, but adding cushions to the seat and back can bring more comfort to the furniture.

How to use the wooden bench in environments

The wooden bench is a very democratic piece to be used in the decoration, because its different models and sizes of wooden benches create different options, so it is possible to choose the perfect wooden bench for each room in your home. The practicality of the furniture combined with its beauty to complement the decoration, are the key points when choosing the furniture for your home. See our tips on how to use the wooden bench in the environments.

3. Wooden benches are so diverse that they look great in any environment – Photo: Tua Casa

Photo: Viva Decora

Buy products from this photo:

Red Decorative Pillow 35x35cm

Paris Acquablock Sofa Bed in Noble Solid Wood

White Child Lampshade for Layette Baby Kid Room White

Wicker Chair with Cushion

Wooden benches for living room

When choosing wooden benches for the living room you will have several options, since the furniture looks incredible in the environment. In addition to bringing an extra touch to the decor whether opting for a wooden demolition bench, thus adding ecological responsibility to your decor or small wooden bench that also helps in the optimization of space. Wooden benches for living room can be used as a substitute for some furniture such as coffee tables or side tables, giving a more creative air to the environment.

4. The choice of wooden benches for the living room should follow the decoration line of the other furniture – Photo: Tua Casa

Photo: Viva Decora

Buy products from this photo:

Kit Beige Floral Cushion Printed 45cm x 45cm with refill 3 Units

Darth Vader Buddha Statue in Resin (Black)

Attractive Brown Softwood Sofa Bed Furniture

Rustic Solid Wood Coffee Table for Living Room, Garden 60cm x 60cm x 30cm

Wooden bench for outdoor areas

The wooden bench for balcony and wooden bench for garden are great options for furniture for outdoor areas of your home. They can be used as trimmers for pots and plants or as a good place to relax and rest. A wooden bench for a balcony and a wooden bench for a garden also have several options of sizes and models such as the environmentally friendly demolition wooden bench, widely used in the decoration of outdoor environments. However, the choice of style of the wooden bench for the balcony and the wooden bench for the garden are not limited to the rustic, since the options are varied, depending only on your style and personal taste.

5. The outdoor area is also a good option for using wooden benches – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

Buy products from this photo:

Artificial Flowers Red Amaryllis Flower Arrangements in Rose Gold Vase | Permanent Line

Red and Brown Ceramic P Bowl Centerpiece

Bicycle Artificial Flowers Artificial Arrangement Rose Vases

Colonial Bench 3 Seats in Solid Hardwood

Wooden kitchen benches

When choosing wooden benches for the kitchen you should look for furniture with greater durability and practicality to add to the environment. Wooden kitchen stools are great complements for room furniture and can be used in any style of decor, from the most rustic to the most contemporary. The different models of wooden stools for the kitchen must follow according to the style of the environment, for example, if the kitchen has a counter the wooden bench must be higher, now the kitchen follows the more traditional line table with wooden bench it may be the perfect choice.

6. If your kitchen has a counter, the highest stool models are ideal – Photo: Revista Viva Decora

Photo: Viva Decora

Buy products from this photo:

Stainless steel kettle 3 L triple bottom black Diletta with Mor whistle – 7714

High Round Solid Wood Stool

New Sunset Ceramic Decoration P Bowl Centerpiece

Table with wooden bench

Still talking about the kitchen, many furniture in the room are traditionally wooden, due to the quality of the material. The models and formats of a table with wooden bench are very diverse, so choosing a wooden table with bench becomes a good option. A wooden table with a bench is not limited to the traditional decor of woody tones, since these furniture can be painted in different colors and are suitable for any style of kitchen.

7. Wooden benches in the kitchen are a classic choice, you can’t go wrong – Photo: Decoration and art

Photo: Viva Decora

Buy products from this photo:

Rectangular Solid Wood Table Angra 160cmx90cm Home and Garden Furniture

Montemor Triple Silver Metal Castical 39,5X47Cm

Caipira Bench Solid Wood Demolition 1.5 Meter with Patina Furniture Decora

Rustic Mining Chair in Peroba Rosa Demolition Wood

Wooden bench models

The wooden bench is a very versatile piece of furniture, so it has space in many home decorations out there. Its practicality is such that it goes far beyond its original function as a furniture to sit on and has been used in different ways in decoration. So let’s talk about the different wooden bench models and how they can be used in your home.

Rustic wooden bench

The rustic wooden bench is characterized by its more irregular shapes, since this bench model does not follow traditional shapes with straighter lines, in addition to conserving the natural color of the wood. A rustic wooden bench is often also a demolition wooden bench, because this type of raw material aims to highlight the real shapes and characteristics of the wood. The style of rustic decoration is gaining more and more space, so it can be a good alternative to escape the more traditional styles of decoration in any environment.

8. Small, rustic wooden benches look great outdoors – Photo: Decorate yourself

Photo: Viva Decora

Wooden chest bench

The wooden chest bench is a great piece of furniture to use in decorating and also organizing an environment. The practicality of the wooden chest bench is one of its positive points, in addition to being able to be used in any environment, both internal and living room and bedroom, but also outdoors such as a covered balcony. A wooden chest bench can be found in any style, from the rustic to the most vintage.

9. The wooden chest bench is excellent for space optimization – Photo: Viva Decora Magazine

Photo: Viva Decora

Tall wooden bench and small wooden bench

The variation in the size of the benches, such as a small wooden bench and tall wooden bench, only shows how versatile the furniture is and can be added in any environment. While the small wooden bench has the function of bringing greater space optimization to any environment, the tall wooden bench becomes a practical piece of furniture in the place where it was inserted as the kitchen, but it also serves as a substitute for many pieces of furniture as a side table.

10. The tallest wooden benches are great for the kitchen counter – Photo: Empório Tambo

Photo: Viva Decora

Wooden bench with cushions

The wooden bench with cushions brings greater comfort to the furniture and is not limited to the external areas of the house. In addition to being practical and more comfortable, the wooden bench with cushions can be used as an extra option in the decoration, as the cushions can be of different colors and tones, thus giving an upgrade in the furniture and environment in which it is present.

11. Outdoor areas with comfortable benches are a great place to relax – Photo: Enjoei

Photo: Viva Decora

Wooden bench bench and wooden bench with back

There are different models of a wooden bench bench, as it is a furniture designed for the kitchen, it must be practical, durable and bring comfort, so choosing a wooden bench with back is a choice. With a variety of shapes and models, the wooden bench can complement any style of decoration, from the most modern to the most classic. Speaking of the wooden bench with backrest it can be even more comfortable, if it is upholstered, both on the seat and on its backrest.

12. Wooden bench with backrest can be more comfortable – Photo: Casa ellegance

Photo: Viva Decora

See + 57 Wooden Bench Models To Get Inspired

13. The wooden table with bench is a good option for the kitchen – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

14. The wooden table with bench also looks good on the outside – Photo: Madeira madeira

Photo: Viva Decora

15. Wooden table with bench are perfect for decoration – Photo: Duca Móveis

Photo: Viva Decora

16. Your balcony is even more cozy with a wooden bench – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

17. Wooden benches in the room help to optimize space – Photo: Viva Decora Magazine

Photo: Viva Decora

18. Different designs make the decoration with wooden bench even more modern – Photo: Revista Viva Decora

Photo: Viva Decora

19. Wooden benches with cushions bring more comfort to the environment – Photo: Talita Lisboa Blog

Photo: Viva Decora

20. Wooden benches can also have other uses in decoration – Photo: If it were in my room

Photo: Viva Decora

21. The pillows help bring greater comfort to wooden benches – Photo: If it were in my room

Photo: Viva Decora

22. Wooden bench can also bring a touch of modernity to the environment – Photo: Paris 7

Photo: Viva Decora

23. Wooden bench as a vase holder – Photo: Decoration and art

Photo: Viva Decora

24. Wooden table and bench are great in any kitchen – Photo: Westwing

Photo: Viva Decora

25. Wood in different shades can determine the style of the environment – Photo: Idea Store

Photo: Viva Decora

26. Rustic models of the table and wooden bench can also be a great decoration option – Photo: Casa e arte

Photo: Viva Decora

27. Rustic wooden bench can be a good idea for your garden – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

28. Wooden bench in the kitchen can also help in organizing and optimizing space – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

29. The wooden bench can be combined with different benches – Photo: Casa Claudia

Photo: Viva Decora

30. Bench with cushion brings convenience to the environment – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

31. Tall wooden benches for the kitchen look great with modern decor – Photo: Terra

Photo: Viva Decora

32. Rustic wooden bench adds any ambience – Photo: Móveis da roça

Photo: Viva Decora

33. Wooden bench with padding can follow the style of decor in the room – Photo: Decorate ready

Photo: Viva Decora

34. Rustic tall wooden bench is great to accompany a high table – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

35. Colored wooden bench used as a sideboard – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

36. Rustic wooden bench in the garden – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

37. Colored wooden bench gives a creative air to the environment – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

38. Wooden bench on the balcony with details that convey personality and warmth – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

39. The garden with wooden furniture is incredible – Photo: Constrindo decor

Photo: Viva Decora

40. Green retro wooden bench model brings delicacy to the environment – Photo: Westwing

Photo: Viva Decora

41. A wooden table and chair set looks amazing in an outdoor area – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

42. Colored pillows can add a touch of color to the environment – Photo: Construdeia

Photo: Viva Decora

43. Low wooden benches can complement your outdoor area with garden – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

44. Placing your wooden bench in airy places is not a problem – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

45. Wooden benches can be upholstered to bring more comfort to the environment – Photo: Doce Obra

Photo: Viva Decora

46. ​​Other materials also add to the design of the wooden bench – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

47. The darker tones of a wooden bench are very elegant in any environment – Photo: Revista Viva Decora

Photo: Viva Decora

48. Bringing color to your wooden bench is a great option – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

49. Different formats highlight furniture in an environment – Photo: Tua Casa

Photo: Viva Decora

50. Light tones from the wooden bench are great options for clean environments – Photo: Matéria Incógnita

Photo: Viva Decora

51. Wooden bench in the garden is a good choice – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

52. Creating an environment in your outdoor area with wooden furniture leaves a more rural atmosphere – Photo: Fashion and comfort

Photo: Viva Decora

53. Turning it into a place where you can meet with loved ones is also a good option – Photo: Makes it easy

Photo: Viva Decora

54. Being comfortable in the middle of the garden is a great experience – Photo: Construção decor

Photo: Viva Decora

55. Wooden benches with iron details bring a more retro look to the environment – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

56. Garden bench can also bring color to the area – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

57. Rustic benches also have their charm – Photo: Home and decoration

Photo: Viva Decora

58. Wooden benches with seats bring comfort to the environment – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

59. With different tones, it complements the decor – Photo: Revista Viva Decora

Photo: Viva Decora

60. With upholstered seats and backrests, comfort is even greater – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

61. The shape of your wooden bench and shades used in the seats and cushions also add to the decoration – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

62. Prints and colors are also welcome – Photo: Elo 7

Photo: Viva Decora

63. The vintage style on a small chest wooden bench looks beautiful in the room too – Photo: Westwing

Photo: Viva Decora

64. Chest wooden bench with patterned seat has a lot of style – Photo: Revista Viva Decora

Photo: Viva Decora

65. Optimizing the limited balcony space is also a great option – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

66. A comfortable wooden bench on the balcony is a great option for relaxation – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

67. Rustic chest wooden benches are excellent options for any environment – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

68. A planned wooden bench only adds decoration – Photo: Interior decoration

Photo: Viva Decora

69. A comfortable and colorful balcony is everything – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

See too:

With Paquetá, Italian newspaper scales selection of disappointments