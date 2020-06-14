In the last four months the changes of domicile of Argentineans increased (Shutterstock)

“Uruguay is an open door country with a migration policy that provides a framework of public, legal and economic security for all foreign people who wish to settle,” says the decree presented by the Executive Branch on June 11. which stands out as Uruguay in terms of investments seeks to “offer the world a country of opportunities”.

According to official sources from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Infobae, In the last four months the changes of domicile of Argentineans increased in the identity document and also the queries to obtain the Uruguayan residence. “In recent times, Argentine inquiries related to the procedures necessary to obtain legal residence in Uruguay and the fiscal impacts that this would have in case of also configuring the cause of fiscal residence grew exponentially,” explained Javier Otegui, partner of the legal study Guyer & Regules.

After the victory of the Front of All in the primaries of last August, the wave of consultations began to settle in Uruguay. Then it gained strength when Lacalle announced in January that it intended to facilitate the legal residence of immigrants and grant them tax benefits with the aim of attracting 100,000 Argentines to the country. Even more, the smart way for the Uruguayan government to handle the health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic It added several points so that more and more people want to settle in the neighboring territory. “We see a significant increase from the health crisis and with the rumor of the decree, the consultations multiplied”, said Alexis Boismenu, lawyer specialized in Estate Planning and partner of Estudio Soneira.

At an international level, Uruguay is already heard as the Switzerland of Latin America and it already occupies an important place in international financial newspapers as it did in 2017, when it became the first country in the world to legalize marijuana during the José government. Mujica. “There is an interest far beyond the Argentine to invest and live in Uruguay that is fueled by the very low interest rates that exist in the financial system of the world never seen at the level of treasury bonds of the United States and in Europe alike. What makes it a very conducive context for those to attract foreign capital because It is also the most stable country in Latin America.”Explained Ignacio Munyo, economist and Director of Ceres & Professor of Economics at the University of Montevideo.

Another issue that stood out was that it is the only territory that has not had massive and violent mobilizations on the streets in the last year. In this connection the President Lacalle expressed that “Uruguay for different reasons has the possibility of becoming a place of arrival, not only for Mercosur neighbors, but for the world. And we have some things to do there. ”

The President of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou .

As explained to Infobae Munyo, there is a vital piece that is that the Uruguay can increase productivity, reduce production costs and can offer investors attractive projects to come, hire workers and provide added value. It is a pending agenda that the current government has that is pro growth and pro investment that is stipulated in the government program and in the five parties that make up the coalition. “The idea is to improve the efficiency of state companies that charge high rates at the regional level and are an important cost to produce; and improve the regulation of many markets, including labor, which has been completely outdated, ”said the economist.

The recently approved decree incorporates two new investment grounds in Uruguay which means that, if it is fulfilled, a natural person will be considered to have the basis of economic interests and therefore is a tax resident in the territory. “The important of both grounds are valid” unless the taxpayer proves his tax residence in another country. ” That is to say, If an Argentine has a property in Uruguay for a value greater than that mentioned by the new decree (approximately USD 380,000) and also spent more than 60 days of the year in Uruguayan territory, although a priori it would comply with the cause of fiscal residence, no I could ask for it if he continues to be a tax resident in Argentina and he accredits it “Otegui explained.

According to Infobae Boismenu, “In some cases there will also be the possibility of processing the residence application, through the diplomatic representation of Uruguay accredited in the country where the foreigner resides.” Depending on the intentions and the country of origin of the person making this request, a distinction can be made between two legal residence categories: Permanent residence and Temporary residence (intention to stay between 180 days and 2 years in the country).

As explained by the specialists of the Soneira Study, although the requirements may vary slightly depending on the category, The basic documents to provide for the processing of legal residence are the following:

Uruguayan tax residence

“Lower rates and also certain assets are not taxed,” explains Boismenu on the benefits of being a tax resident in Uruguay. Unlike what happens in Argentina, it allows not paying estate taxes that they would be personal property for assets that you have abroad.

In order to apply for Uruguayan tax residence there are several criteria and just fulfilling one may already be required. The first concerns the permanence of 183 days in the year, the second in to establish the basis of activities and economic or vital interests in the national territory. Another condition is being personal owner of real estate located in the national territory for an amount greater than 15,000,000 Indexed Units (USD 1.6 million) or 3,500,000 Indexed Units (USD 380,000) and stay at least 60 days. Another last option is have in the national territory a direct or indirect investment in a company for a value greater than 45,000,000 Indexed Units (USD 4.8 million) and that includes activities or projects that have been declared of National Interest.

The specialists clarify that for the change of fiscal residence to be efficient, good planning is important both in the country of origin and in Uruguay. That is why you have to be well advised because “you have to do your homework in Uruguay correctly to get it and the same in Argentina to unsubscribe as a taxpayer there,” Boismenu said.

It should be clarified that although a person obtains said condition, it does not imply the loss – at least in the immediate term – of the fiscal residence in Argentina. “This situation is motivated by the fact that each country has different and specific legislation that regulates its taxation, and that is why it is so important to be well advised by professionals from each of the countries involved in a change of residence,” explained Magdalena Kunze, from the Trust Us Study.

Tax residence in Argentina is lost when you obtain permanent residence in another country and when you are less than 90 days during the year in the country. “It is important to clarify that the person will effectively lose the status of fiscal resident in Argentina on the first day of the month following that in which any of these situations had been met. This is important to consider as it is not something that has immediate effect, “said Kunze.

