Step back from the Mavs against the Rockets with the worst Luka Doncic of the year

Victory of Houston Rockets in view of Dallas mavericks by 102-93 that stops the good streak of the Texans. A tremendous game from an unstoppable John Wall who led his team with 31 points. Chris Wood added 22 points and 10 rebounds. On the Mavs, Luka doncic he finished with 23 points, but after failing 8 of the 9 triples he tried. Josh Richardson missed all 6 he ran (10 of 39 total for the team).

